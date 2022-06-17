ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcade Opening 2nd Philly Outpost in Historic Center City Building

By Laura Smythe
NBC Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcade is taking to Center City to open its second Philadelphia outpost, which the New York-based company aims to debut by early 2023, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The hybrid bar-and-arcade concept is headed...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia, spent the day on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent the day on the picket lines. They’re striking for better wages.  They voted 308-to-40 to go on strike Friday. The three distributors carry most of the popular national beer brands, as well as popular seltzers. Get your 🍺 now when you can. Employees at Origlio, Muller & Penn distributors are on strike. They serve Philly, Montco, Delco Chester & Bucks @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dHsFJwcodU — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 18, 2022 They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

House collapse kills firefighter; Rebuild funding standoff; Commemorating Juneteenth | Sunday edition

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Twenty-seven-year PFD firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson was killed Saturday when a house collapsed on top of him during a post-fire review. Five others were injured, two critically. The Fairhill corner building, with a pizzeria topped by apartments, had recently racked up multiple unaddressed violations. With aging infrastructure and a massive staff shortage at L&I, building collapses are tragically common in Philadelphia. [6ABC/NBC10/ICBS3/Inquirer$]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Juneteenth Celebrations Taking Place Across Philadelphia Region Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Events are taking place all across the Philadelphia region to commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade is taking place at 11 a.m. The parade route starts at 52nd and Parkside Streets and will run all the way to Malcolm X Park where a festival will begin at 12 p.m. Delaware County will hold a Juneteenth celebration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rose Tree Park in Media. In Montgomery County, a Juneteenth celebration is being held on Main Street in Norristown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Juneteenth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Photos: Wawa Welcome America: Juneteenth Block Party

The Wawa Welcome America festival kicked off on Sunday with the Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum of Philadelphia. AAMP partnered with Wawa and Visit Philadelphia to host the family-friendly outdoor event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out photos from the event, which featured live performances from international and local artists, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, vendors, community partners and food trucks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Workers at big three beer distributors in the Philadelphia region go on strike, which will impact inventory at your local restaurants and neighborhood beer store

Workers at Origlio, Muller, and Penn, which are the big three distributors of beer in the Philadelphia region, have gone on strike. The workers, members of the Teamsters Local 380, voted 308-40 on June 18th to reject a proposed contract from management according to a post on the local’s Facebook page. A member of the union we messaged shared that this is the first time the local has held a strike.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
momswhothink.com

9 Day Trips from Philadelphia

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

I-95, I-76, U.S. 1 Among State Highways Restricted for Construction Activities in the Philadelphia Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Interstate 95, Interstate 76, and U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) are among state highways restricted this week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties under construction activities involving bridge inspections, guiderail repairs, ADA intersection improvements, and other safety activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Philadelphia. Barclay Prime was named the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania by Eat This Not That's list. A modern revamp of the traditional steakhouse, the eatery was recognized...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

David Lynch's former Fairmount row home up for sale

Before filmmaker David Lynch made a name for himself in Hollywood, he spent a formative period in Philadelphia where he met his first wife, had his first child and discovered his love for making movies. Now, the one-bedroom row home at 2494 Aspen St. in Fairmount is on sale for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Welcome America Day 10: Red, White & Blueprint

Day 10 is here of the Wawa Welcome America 16-day festival of free Philadelphia fun. Here's what's going on for free in Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 28. Red, White & Blueprint – Help Plan Philly’s Celebration of the Nation’s 250th in 2026. Come out to the Red,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 223 Front Street | West Conshohocken | Shirley Hampton of Realty One Group Restore-Collegeville

Shirley Hampton of Realty One Group Restore-Collegeville added a new listing for sale at 223 Front Street in West Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. INVESTOR ALERT! Wait until you see this large lot in highly sought after West Conshohocken! This single family home used to be a set of twins and could easily be converted back. 5 bedrooms (one walk through to get to the bathroom) with 1 full bath, 1 half bath and separate shower located in the laundry room. This property has a ton of potential and is in a great location (close to local bars and restaurants, the Main Line, Valley Forge, King of Prussia Plaza, and a short drive to Philadelphia) with low taxes! You can rehab or knock it down and rebuild new! So many possibilities! This property is being sold AS-IS and any U&O would be the responsibility of the buyer. Seller will do no repairs.
WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Millennials, Center City’s Saviors, Fled the Pandemic to the Burbs; Many May Not Return

Millennials, key to Center City's recent revival, left during the pandemic and may not be so eager to return. Center City saw tremendous progress over the past three decades, becoming a go-to spot for millennials who enjoyed the cultural, professional, and recreational opportunities there. But the pandemic led to yet another statistical round of residential flight to the suburbs, one of a number of population cycles the city has endured. Tom McGrath covered one family’s relo in Philadelphia Magazine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Roosevelt Expressway Periodic Lane Closures at Night in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Nighttime lane closures and traffic slowdowns will be in place periodically on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in both directions for construction on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The schedule when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Welcome America Day 9: Get Up Close to Butterflies, Feel Good

Start your workweek off right with butterflies and motivation. Wawa Welcome America invites you to join in on two free events that are sure to brighten your Monday on June 27 as part of Day 9 of the family-friendly festival. Pay What You Wish Day at Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

