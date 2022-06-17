ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx Cannabis Forum: Live

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in Tuesday, June 21st at 3 PM for the Bronx Cannabis Forum hosted by the Office of Bronx...

PIX11

Vote could spike NYC rents for 1 million apartments

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The rent for around 1 million apartments across New York City could soon go up. The Rent Guidelines Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on proposed increases. In a preliminary vote, the board already approved 2-4% increases on 1-year leases and 4-6% increases on 2-year leases in for rent-stabilized units. Rent in regulated […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1

Attorney General James protects Bronx Tenants Housing Rights

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that she has reached an agreement with Kucker, Marino, Winiarsky & Bittens LLP (Kucker) for unlawfully providing improper and damaging legal advice to New York tenants. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Kucker sent a letter to 263 unrepresented tenants in the Bronx giving them unwarranted legal advice about their rights to rent stabilization. Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA), a tenant organizing project, was already working with the tenants to fight for safe, affordable housing. Kucker’s letter gave tenants a false sense of security regarding rent stabilization, and CASA’s organizing efforts were stalled as a result. As part of the agreement, Kucker will pay $50,000 to CASA for the money and resources it spent to combat Kucker’s improper letter. Kucker will also adopt official trainings and procedures to ensure complete and ongoing compliance with their ethical duties.
BRONX, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
Bronx, NY
Health
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
yonkerstimes.com

DEA Arrests Major Drug Trafficker with 25 Pounds of Fentanyl and 33 Pounds of Cocaine

Following a yearlong investigation into narcotics and gun trafficking in Queens and Brooklyn, 13 individuals were arrested in Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx during the past two days on charges contained in two indictments that are unsealed and two criminal court complaints that were filed today. During the long-term investigation, an undercover officer purchased large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin including fentanyl pressed into counterfeit prescription pills with a street value worth over $3 million. In total,15 kilograms of cocaine and 12 kilograms of fentanyl mixtures were seized along with an assault weapon and three firearms, two of which were allegedly sold by accused ringleader NELSON CRUZ who is charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

NYC health department: Probe of Legionnaires’ cluster that killed two people in the Bronx closed

The Legionnaires’ disease cluster in the Bronx that took the lives of two New Yorkers and infected 28 others is over, the city’s health department announced Friday. No new cases have been identified in the area in the last four weeks, according to a health department investigation that is now closed. A total of 28 people were hospitalized in connection to the cluster, 24 of them have been discharged.
BRONX, NY
thesource.com

Industry Icons, Roxanne Shante, Doug E. Fresh, and More, Honored For Their Contributions To The Culture During Black Music Month

In Honor of Black Music Month The Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus honored and celebrated cultural some of the top executives and artists in the culture last week. Icons like Roxanne Shante, Fat Joe, Doug E. Fresh, Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, Crazy Legs of the Rock Steady Crew, Al Sharpton, Ja Rule, DJ Clark Kent, Restauranteur, and former MCA executive Don Pooh, Director Benny Boom, Waah Dean or Ruff Ryders Entertainment and Busta Rhymes and the queen of Dancehall Spice, were presented with Proclamations and awards on the steps of City Hall in NYC and co-hosted by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Power of Music committee in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Cannabis#The Bronx Cannabis Forum#Bronxnet#Fios#Facebook Live
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess and Orange Counties Not Recognizing Juneteenth Holiday

Even after becoming a federal holiday, the two Mid-Hudson counties with the highest population of Black residents will not be recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the date enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally notified that the Civil War was over and they were free. The date has been a holiday in the state of Texas since 1979 and slowly gained in popularity throughout the rest of the country over the past decade. In response to recent incidents of social injustice, New York and other states across the country recognized the holiday in 2020. After a groundswell of support, June 19 officially became a federal holiday in 2021.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Federal court dismisses NY state solitary confinement law challenge

New solitary confinement rules under the HALT Act that limits a person in prison's time in segregated confinement housing were upheld after a federal judge dismissed a challenge filed by the state correction officers' union last year. The Humane Alternatives to Long Term Solitary Confinement, or HALT Act, caps the...
Mike Romano

MTA seeking feedback with customer survey, offering $100 gift cards as reward

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The MTA is looking for feedback through its Spring 2022 MTA Customers Count Survey, which can be filled out online before its Friday deadline. Participants can rate their satisfaction with up to three MTA services, and, upon completion, can choose to be entered into a drawing to win one of 10 gift cards worth $100. Each service rated can result in a separate drawing entry.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Jamaine Rowe, 35, Arrested

On Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1845 hours, the following 35-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamaine Rowe. NYC Department of Correction (DOC) Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Another Rikers inmate dies, marking 7th DOC custody death of 2022

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Monday, marking the seventh Department of Correction custody death this year, officials said. The inmate, who has not yet been publicly identified, died around 1:30 a.m. at the George R. Vierno Center. The cause of death was being determined by the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

Brooklyn Man Dragged To Death By Subway Train

Riding the subway’s in New York City these days and you’re basically rolling the dice with your life because if the violence doesn’t get you, the train itself just might. According to the Gothamist, a subway passenger was killed on Wednesday night (June 15) on the Q line when he got stuck between the platform […]
BROOKLYN, NY
boweryboogie.com

Knickerbocker Village Tenants File Lawsuit to Stop Sale to L+M

A group of Knickerbocker Village residents is suing to stop the multimillion-dollar sale of the affordable complex to L+M Development Partners. The organization, Concerned Tenants of Knickerbocker Village, fears that L+M, which reached a memorandum of understanding with the tenants association in February, will try to displace low-income tenants in favor of wealthier renters; and also allege that the sale will violate rent protections under Knickerbocker’s Article IV protection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bronx brunch spot offers international eats inspired by the diverse borough

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A Bronx brunch spot owned by two friends offers international dishes inspired by their the community’s multi-cultural background. From the spicy Korean-style steak and eggs to the Jamaican Ceasar salad, the owners, who are from Haiti and Nigeria, called their eatery I-NINE to show how multi-ethnic Mott Haven is. The I stands for international, the owners said.
BRONX, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Good moms and dads sometimes smell like weed’: How the marijuana stigma nearly destroyed one New York mother

Kimber Arezzi is a Long Island resident. She is a medical cannabis patient, caregiver and advocate. She is an active volunteer for WomenGrow and Director of Education for The CannaDiva, an online community fighting the stigma of cannabis consumption. She wrote this first-hand account for NY Cannabis Insider to show how the stigma surrounding marijuana can impact a person's professional and personal life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

