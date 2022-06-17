Lost Tabby

Gardeners growing potato, eggplant, pepper, or tomato may be observing Colorado potato beetle on their plants. Adults are oval in shape and 3/8 inch long and have 10 narrow black stripes on their wing covers. Yellowish orange oval eggs, laid in clusters, may be found on the underside of leaves. Young larvae are brick red with black heads while older larvae are pink to salmon colored with black heads. All larvae have two rows of dark spots on each side of their bodies. Both larvae and adults feed on plant foliage. If left untreated, they can completely defoliate plants leading to reduced yields. Colorado potato beetle has one to two generations a year and is seen from spring until harvest.

