Effective: 2022-06-17 11:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or...