Breathitt County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breathitt, Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 13:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Scott; Washington AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TOMORROW NIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Tri-Cities area...in effect until midnight EDT tomorrow night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA

