Medical examiner says man who died of chest wound was stabbed

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died after police found him with a chest wound on Madison’s far east side last weekend.

Authorities first responded to the 5600 block of Black Onyx Drive around 5:20 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, officers found the man with a chest wound. He later died at a local hospital .

The medical examiner has since identified him as 23-year-old Trevon Davis-Williams of Dodgeville. According to a preliminary autopsy report, he died of a stab wound. Officials said additional testing is still underway.

In an update shared days after the incident, Madison police said Davis-Williams and the woman taken into custody as a person of interest in his death had a child together.

Madison police and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating Davis-Williams’ death.

