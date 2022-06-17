ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot on Cedar Street in Norfolk

By Brian Reese
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday afternoon on Cedar Street in the Campostella area of Norfolk.

Norfolk police said the call came in around 12:35 p.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information or other details have been released at this time.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

