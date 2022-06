SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What some call a unicorn cat is one of the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri’s newest residents. Freddie Mercury is a two-month-old tortoiseshell kitten. Experts say that cats with this color pattern aren’t rare but that they are almost always female. Only one out of 3,000 tortoiseshell cats are, like Freddie, male. Leaders at the Southwest Missouri Humane Society say everything must line up just so for a kitten like him to come into the world.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO