Before becoming the founder of The Honest Company, Jessica Alba was all over the big and small screens. She first won our hearts at 19 when she played the lead role of Max Guevara on the sci-fi series "Dark Angel," and she went on to star in blockbuster films like "Sin City," "Honey," "Fantastic Four," and "Good Luck Chuck." Alba only publicly dated a handful of celebrities during the height of her red carpet days before she settled down and tied the knot to her longtime beau, Cash Warren. The 41-year-old is a well-known sex symbol, so it's no wonder she's grabbed the attention of a few famous dudes during her stardom. Ahead, take a trip down memory lane with us through Alba's relationships over the years.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO