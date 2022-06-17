ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in June

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3hLJ_0gE7P2kp00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A celebration of Juneteenth, vintage rock music and more farmers markets! Check out what events are happening this weekend in the Lowcountry.

Juneteenth Family Fest

This Saturday, head out to Riverfront Park to celebrate Juneteenth!

Bring your family and friends out to the Juneteenth Family Fest to enjoy a day-long celebration with several activities, live performances, art displays, games, and food.

Non-profit organizations, local vendors and historical black colleges and universities will also be present at the event.

Don’t leave early! Stay a little while for the grand fireworks show!

Also, don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs, blankets and plenty of bug spray.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and the event kicks off at 3 p.m.

Riverfront Park is located at 1061 Everglades Avenue in North Charleston .

The Orange Constant

The Orange Constant is taking the deck stage over at Charleston Pour House for evening full of vintage rock with a twist.

The group will perform two sets.

All ages are welcome to the show, however, attendees under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Attendees under 18 are subject to a $5 cash-only surcharge (in addition to the ticket price) that must be paid at the door.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmers Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday .

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles, and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is located at 2024 Academy R oad .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

5 smoothie spots in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nothing refreshes quite like a smoothie. Whether you like a blend of fruits, green smoothie, or protein-packed, there are plenty of options that will quench your thirst and fill your empty stomach. So, celebrate National Smoothie Day on June 21 with a trip to one of News 2 viewers’ favorite spots for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston Branch Library to break ground Monday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new library will soon open up to North Charleston book lovers living in Dorchester County. Dorchester County leaders are holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new North Charleston Branch Library on June 27 The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at 8690 Patriot Boulevard. A reception will be held […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

New Dunkin’ location set to open in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Dunkin’ Donuts is set to open what it calls a “next generation” store in North Charleston this Thursday with surprises for its first guests. The new store, located at 7818 Rivers Ave. will feature the brand’s new design with a modern atmosphere...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

New Outdoor Amphitheater at The Refinery will Bring Live Entertainment to Downtown Charleston this Summer

The Lowcountry’s newest mixed-use destination will host national, regional and local performance acts at its outdoor amphitheater. CHARLESTON, SC (June 17, 2022) – The Refinery, Charleston’s newest mixed-use development designed for a work and play lifestyle, located at 1640 Meeting Street Rd., will begin hosting live concerts and events at its new outdoor music amphitheater this August. The new venue, in conjunction with Charleston-based entertainment agency Ear for Music, will welcome a variety of local, regional and national performing acts to the Lowcountry, including Trouble No More and Trevor Hall August 13th and 14th. Ticketing information and a complete schedule of events will be released soon.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
live5news.com

Lowcountry celebrates Juneteenth with family festival in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is celebrating Juneteenth with a family festival in North Charleston featuring several musical acts and speakers to honor, what organizers call, Freedom Day for African Americans. The festival on Sunday features live music, food, clothing and games at the Jenkins Institute off Azalea...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

American Landmark: Charles Duell and the Rebirth of Middleton Place

Charles Duell inherited the historic properties Middleton Place and the Edmondston-Alston House, Charleston, SC, in 1969. He was 31 years old. A graduate of Yale, he had begun a career in finance on Wall Street. But the circumstances of his sudden inheritance compelled him to leave New York City and move his family to South Carolina. There he would take up the challenge of reviving the houses, gardens, and forestlands of his forebears. He convinced countless relatives, friends, and associates to work with him. Their collective efforts over the last half-century have resulted in a dynamic balance of historic preservation and innovative interpretation. Moreover, Middleton Place has become a nexus for truth seeking and reconciliation as Americans pursue a fuller understanding of their past.
CHARLESTON, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Mount Pleasant’s Hunter Quinn Homes Finds Fame with HGTV’s “Rock the Block”

When producers of the popular HGTV show “Rock the Block” started looking for the right builder to create homes for season three, they were faced with myriad choices. Charleston, East Cooper and the greater Lowcountry offer some of the best builders in the nation — along with the best real estate– but one Mount Pleasant-based company stood out and won them over: Hunter Quinn Homes.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johns Island#Rock Music#Riverfront Park#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#Charleston Pour House#Maybank Highway
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant PD to hold National Night Out event

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department will hold a block party for National Night Out in August. National Night Out is an annual community event held across the country to enhance police-community partnerships. According to Department officials, the event will serve as an opportunity for community members to get to know […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Enjoy Peanut-Free Night at the RiverDogs on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the fifth year, Lowcountry families with allergies can enjoy a night at the Charleston RiverDogs without having to worry about peanut exposure. On Wednesday, June 22, Charleston Allergy and Asthma is hosting Peanut-Free Night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. For one night only, no peanuts will be sold at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Sports Pub hosting US Open kickoff party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Sports Pub’s James Island location will host a US Open kickoff party in the parking lot on Saturday, June 18. The free event will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Bud Light Pop Up Bar serving drinks until 12:00 p.m. Then from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., guests can enjoy […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Photos: Laura is now open in Summerville

A restaurant by Chef Nico Romo, inspired by the culture & cuisine of his maternal grandmother Laura is now open at 101 N Main Street in Summerville and is open daily from 4-10pm. 1 of 17.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston 9 honored with Memorial service on Saturday

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department, families of the fallen firefighters, and the community came together for a ceremony at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park on Saturday evening. 15 years ago, nine City of Charleston firefighters died while responding to a large fire at the Sofa Superstore on Savannah Highway. To commemorate the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lanes reopen after gravel spill on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says all westbound lanes of I-526 have reopened after being closed for a gravel spill. The spill closed one westbound lane of I-526 near the base of the Westmoreland Bridge for around two hours Tuesday morning. Police tweeted just after 1 p.m....
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD hosting first ‘Fun Fest Friday’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday will host the first of a series of family-friendly festivals that will take place throughout the summer. The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Gethsemani Community Center (2449 Beacon Street, North Charleston). There will be free […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston church celebrates 225 years in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The oldest United Methodist Church in the Lowcountry and the third oldest structure in Charleston celebrated its 225th anniversary Sunday. Community members came together at the Old Bethel United Methodist Church in downtown Charleston to celebrate with prayer, song and fellowship. Congressman James E. Clyburn, who...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy