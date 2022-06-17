ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Forward Sammy Blais signs one-year contract with Rangers

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
New York Rangers left winger Sammy Blais will be back with the team next season. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers forward Sammy Blais did not get to take part in the club's exciting playoff run this spring, as he went down with a torn ACL in his right knee on Nov. 14 and missed the rest of the season.

Blais will get a chance to run it back with the Blueshirts beginning this fall.

According to the NHL and the Rangers, Blais has agreed to a one-year contract to remain with the club. While financial details weren't officially disclosed, Ethan Sears of the New York Post previously reported the deal is worth $1.525 million. Blais was eligible for restricted free agency on July 13 before Friday's development.

Across just 14 games before his season-ending setback, Blais, who turned 26 years old on Friday, tallied four assists and no goals for New York this past fall. The NHL website story notes that Blais "was close to returning but did not play" during the postseason tournament before the Rangers fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In 133 career regular-season contests, Blais has recorded a total of 17 goals and 22 assists, with three goals and five assists in 27 career playoff games. He was part of the St. Louis Blues team that won the Stanley Cup in 2019.

