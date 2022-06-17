ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The real Warriors Finals MVP is Nancy Pelosi for not posting more cursed content

By Eric Ting
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whoever runs Pelosi's social media accounts was perhaps cognizant of the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Ayesha Curry Was Seen Dancing Provocatively With The Finals MVP Trophy At The Warriors' After Party

The Golden State Warriors were counted out by several people before the season started and even during their playoff run, but they proved all their doubters wrong by winning the NBA championship. During that time, there was a lot of trash talk happening between the Warriors and the teams they were playing, notably the Grizzlies and even during the Celtics series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension

Andrew Wiggins did not only win the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors this season, but he also pocketed a cool $31.2 million in salary. He’s set for an even bigger payday in 2022-23, with his current deal set at $33.6 million for the upcoming season. Wiggins, however, will be entering the final year […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Racy Ayesha Curry Celebration Photo Is Going Viral

The Golden State Warriors certainly had a good time celebrating their 2022 NBA championship on Thursday night. Golden State topped Boston in Game 6 of the Finals on Thursday night. The Warriors were up all night celebrating their fourth NBA championship in eight years. Steph Curry won his first NBA...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole Opens Up On His Relationship With Klay Thompson: "For Him To Embrace Me At Such A Young Age And Take Me Under His Wing... I'm Glad To Be A Part Of That."

Jordan Poole has made it to the top of the mountain in many ways, he is an NBA champion and was a significant contributor in terms of making it happen for the Golden State Warriors. His elite ability to shoot the ball and score when the Warriors need has earned him a lot of praise throughout the season, with many going as far as to nickname him 'Kid Splash'.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jake Sherman
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith hits Kevin Durant with harsh reality of Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship

Veteran sports commentator Stephen A. Smith firmly believes the Golden State Warriors’ championship win this 2021-22 has a negative impact on Kevin Durant’s legacy. The Warriors won their fourth title in eight years (and six tries), completely destroying that narrative they couldn’t win without Durant. Their 2015 win was largely discredited after facing an injured […] The post Stephen A. Smith hits Kevin Durant with harsh reality of Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Steve Kerr's Parade T-Shirt

Steve Kerr stole a line out of Stephen Curry's playbook at the Warriors' championship parade this Monday. In each of the Warriors' playoff series this season, Curry displayed the "night, night" gesture to opposing fans when he felt the series was wrapped up. He even did it in Boston when...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Gets Real On Kevin Durant: “Kevin Durant, Today, Is Viewed As The Guy Who Left A Championship Squad To Try To Do It On His Own In Brooklyn.”

Kevin Durant had been catching some flak all season, considering the contrasting fortunes of his current and former team. While his Brooklyn Nets were mired in mediocrity and dealt with controversy for much of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors were near the top in the west. The criticism only got worse once the Nets were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics and those Celtics would go on to lose to the Warriors in the NBA Finals.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cursed#Speaker Pelosi#Nba Finals#Warriors Finals Mvp#House#Capitol Hill#The Boston Celtics#Democratic#Caucus
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s epic quote about Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson will piss off rest of NBA

The Golden State Warriors are champions again. It’s been four long years since they were in this position, but what cannot be denied right now is that the dynasty is far from over. This is exactly what Draymond Green had in mind right after the Warriors clinched their fourth title in eight seasons. The outspoken […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s epic quote about Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson will piss off rest of NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans

The Golden State Warriors are set to have their championship parade on Monday, but unlike the usual celebrations, the 2022 festivities will be slightly different. According to Kylen Mills of KRON4 News, the Warriors’ parade in downtown San Francisco won’t feature a rally before and after the event. The players also won’t give out public […] The post REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Colin Cowherd Says The Gap Between LeBron James And Stephen Curry Is The Grand Canyon: “There's A Lot Of Movies With Movie Stars, But There's One Tom Cruise.”

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors stood tall at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season as the champions of the world after their 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics in the Finals. In a year where a lot of teams were earmarked to win the title throughout the season, the Warriors showed remarkable consistency to keep winning their important games and a 4th championship since 2015.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Partied With Stephen Curry And Draymond Green And Got A Picture With The NBA Trophy After Saying He Was Steph’s Cousin

The Golden State Warriors had every reason to party earlier this week after they clinched their 4th championship with their current core. They took an early lead against the Celtics in Game 6 and never relinquished it, riding another huge Steph Curry performance to clinch the title in Boston. The scenes were quite emotional afterward, with the team celebrating on the court with their families and then carrying on the celebration after getting the trophies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Capitol
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Hits Up Classic Burger Joint After NBA Finals Win

Klay Thompson is an NBA champion once again after everything seemed to have gone wrong for him over the past couple of years. Klay looked to be at the peak of his powers during the 2019 NBA Finals, in which he was averaging 26 points per game on over 50% shooting from the field and beyond the arc, but then tragedy struck.
NBA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy