OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 32-year-old woman who was last seen over two weeks ago in Ocklawaha. Amanda Carmella Kerr was last seen around 10 a.m. on June 5 and is considered to be endangered as she has several mental health issues and has not been taking her medication, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

OCKLAWAHA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO