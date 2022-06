AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man was arrested by Indiana State Police on Monday for multiple counts of child molestation and other felony charges. Tyson Myers, 49, was charged with four counts of child molestation with a child under 14 (level 1 felony), three counts of child molestation with a child under 14 (level 4 felony), and one count of distributing matter harmful to minors, according to the Indiana State Police.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO