The Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox meet once again at the historic Fenway Park on Tuesday night, the middle game of their three-game set in Beantown. The Tigers started their road trip on the wrong foot on Monday, though they battled hard against the BoSox in the early going. Tied 1-1 in the third, the Red Sox went on to score four runs over the next three innings. While the Tigers’ bullpen shut the door the rest of the way, Detroit was unable to cash in with runners in scoring position, stranding seven runners on base, despite picking up 10 hits, and ended up falling to a 5-2 loss, marking their seventh loss in their last nine games.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO