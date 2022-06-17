ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Belmont Alumna Ashley Crawford Co-Founds Nashville’s First Wind Symphony for Black Musicians

By Haley Charlton
belmont.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nashville African American Wind Symphony will hold their debut performance, “Juneteenth – A Celebration of Freedom,” on Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m. at Belmont’s McAfee Theater. Purchase tickets here. Belmont alumna Ashley Crawford has seen a lot of “full-circle moments” in her...

news.belmont.edu

