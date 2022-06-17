ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Bicyclist suspected of fatally shooting Selma driver identified. Held on $1 million bail

By Jim Guy
 4 days ago

Mario Armando Garcia, 33, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder charges early Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a motorist by a bicylist Thursday night in Selma.

Police reported the shooting took place at Arrants and C streets, where officers were sent to check a shots-fired call. Witnesses reported a man on a bicycle was chasing the driver of a white sedan, and shot out a window of the car as the driver fled. Officers received a call from a hospital as the driver arrived and sought aid for a gunshot wound. He died a short time later.

Police arrested Garcia nearby, at Locust Street and Rose Avenue, and took him into custody. He was also booked on gang and weapons charges. Bail was set at $1 million.

Comments / 1

