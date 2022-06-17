Sterling WWII Vet to be Inducted into NY Senate Veteran’s Hall of Fame

The Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center is back with another great summer music lineup for their Music in the Park series. Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets down to People’s Park at 35 Water Street in Seneca Falls. Music is held on every-other Thursday from 6-8 PM. Because this is an outdoor concert series please check the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry Facebook or Instagram page for updates on cancellations and rain dates. The 2022 lineup brings back some of your favorites from past years and introduces some great new local bands for you to enjoy.

