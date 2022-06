SURFSIDE - Shortly after the Surfside condo collapse, service animals and therapy dogs were brought to comfort first responders. Many of those first on the scene were from the Surfside Police Department. Now, a partnership with K9s for Warriors has donated a permanent station dog to provide ongoing emotional support to Surfside police officers."What happened a year ago a lot of us are kind of remembering again," Surfside Police Captain Antonio Marciante said. To ease some of those feelings of grief is "Officer Mike," a police station dog. "I can tell you just this morning I had a meeting...

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO