Canadian County, OK

Woman killed in crash in Canadian County

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead following a crash in Canadian County.

Around 9 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a crash along N.W. Expressway and Cimarron Rd.

Investigators say four cars were involved in two separate crashes.

As a result, a woman died and a 10-year-old girl was seriously injured in the wreck.

