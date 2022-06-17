Woman killed in crash in Canadian County
CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead following a crash in Canadian County.
Around 9 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a crash along N.W. Expressway and Cimarron Rd.Edmond towing company accused of leaving customers stranded
Investigators say four cars were involved in two separate crashes.
As a result, a woman died and a 10-year-old girl was seriously injured in the wreck.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 1