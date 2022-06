Rhea Ripley is apparently injured and will no longer face Bianca Belair at WWE's next Money in the Bank premium live event. The news that Ripley would be pulled from the Raw Women's Championship match broke only minutes before Monday Night Raw via a show rundown obtained by Fightful Select. At the very start of the broadcast, Belair confirmed the news but did not elaborate on exactly what was going on with her intended adversary.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO