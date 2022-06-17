Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Nature Nursery

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho’s wildfire risk is currently typical for this time of year, but that could change in the coming weeks and months. Idaho State Forester Craig Foss provided the update during Tuesday’s Idaho Board of Land Commissioners meeting in Boise. According to Foss,...
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New research from the University of Idaho alleges a connection between agricultural chemicals and cancer in adults. Their research found the connection in Idaho as well as 11 states throughout the western United States. Researchers analyzed federal and state health and agriculture data and found...
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A fixture each summer in southern Idaho has returned. In preparation for the Fourth of July, firework stands have begun popping up all around the Magic Valley. “We will open June 23 and we will be open until Fourth of July, (and) closing on...
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to AAA, the Fourth of July holiday will go out with a bang this year, as nearly 48 million Americans, including 285,000 Idahoans, take a trip to see family and fireworks over the long weekend. That’s more than 14% of the population. AAA...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stephen Heidt was in Twin Falls on Monday to talk to prospective voters about how he could best represent them. The goal, Heidt’s team says, is to spend time on Idaho’s main streets talking to business owners and residents about...
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Public land in Idaho offers many chances for recreation, from camping to off-road riding to target shooting. Occasionally, however, officials are forced to shut down public lands, as was the case with the endowment land at the East Fork of Rock Creek in Power County. “When...
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After 20-cent and 18-cent jumps in the last two weeks, soaring Idaho gas prices slowed this week, while the national average reversed course – at least temporarily. AAA says that the current average price for regular in the Gem State is $5.17 per gallon,...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking public comment on the future of electric vehicle charging stations in the Gem State. ITD is inviting area municipalities, residents, and business owners to provide them feedback on where they should be built, with special consideration given to Idaho interstates and highways.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) – An abandoned dog in Colorado now has a new purpose in life: helping those who served the country. It’s all because of a veteran who refused to ignore him. Bruno the pit bull hasn’t had it easy. Late at night, Air Force...
Comments / 0