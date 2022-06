Instagram and Facebook will begin taking a cut of creators’ revenues in 2024, a year later than originally planned, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The two social platforms will take a commission from offerings like fan subscriptions, paid events, badges and the company’s newsletter platform and Substack competitor Bulletin, where creators currently get to keep the entirety of their revenue from those platforms. Though Meta has not revealed what percentage of revenue it will ultimately pocket, Zuckerberg has previously said it will be less than 30 percent.More from The Hollywood ReporterMeta Plans for Larger VidCon Presence Amid Growing CompetitionSheryl Sandberg to...

