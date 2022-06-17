ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Ohio shoot-out defendant asks judge if he can ‘plead for the death penalty’

By Joe Gorman
 4 days ago

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The man accused of a shooting at a Liberty intersection last week who then got in a shootout afterward with police was arraigned Friday in municipal court from a hospital bed in the Mahoning County Jail.

Judge Jeffrey Adler ordered Kevin Mallard, 55, held without bond pending a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Columbus man in ICU after concrete rock comes through windshield

Kevin Mallard, of Youngstown, faces charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and several other charges for a June 10 shooting at Belmont Avenue and East Liberty Street in Liberty that injured Zachary Woods, 20, and a shootout with police that followed.

Police said Woods was at a red light at the intersection traveling north on Belmont Avenue when Mallard, who was in Hummer behind Woods’ car, got out of his vehicle, shot Woods in the face, then turned west onto East Liberty Street where police stopped him.

Before Mallard could be taken into custody, investigators say he got in a shootout with three officers and was wounded.

Mallard was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center for his wounds before being released Thursday and booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Video: Police involved in shoot-out at busy Liberty intersection

The officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, which is standard in a police shooting.

Mallard was arraigned via Zoom from his cell. He asked Judge Adler if he was eligible for the death penalty. Judge Adler told Mallard none of the charges Mallard is charged with are eligible for the death penalty. He then told Judge Adler he would like to “plead for the death penalty.”

Woods is expected to recover. He is being treated at an out-of-town hospital.

Comments / 17

Mark T. DeNucci Sr.
4d ago

Mallard is setting up for an insanity defense.

Reply(1)
14
