The NYPD flattened illegal motorcycles in Brooklyn Tuesday as they announced their zero-tolerance policy on roaring bikes and ATVs. The ear-splitting, booming engines of motorcycle hordes racing through the city streets have been a thorn in the side of New Yorkers for years. However, noise pollution isn’t the only issue with these vehicles. Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, and fellow police officials called them a danger to pedestrians and other drivers.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO