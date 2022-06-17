ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12K marijuana plants, 3K pounds of pot seized in Oregon

By The Associated Press
EAGLE POINT, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say more than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were seized from a marijuana grow site in southern Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was served at a rural property in Eagle Point on Thursday morning. Officials say the property contained the cannabis plants and 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana.

Remnants of 300-year-old Spanish galleon recovered from Oregon Coast

Seven workers at the site were detained, interviewed, and released.

Sheriff’s officials say the grow site had been under investigation for a month and there was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing.

The sheriff’s office says a primary suspect has been identified.

Community Policy