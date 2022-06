TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Rolling Hills Christian Church put on a celebration for Father’s Day. “We’re having a Father’s Day event just outreaching to the community hoping to have more people come to our church and help people feel welcomed here. We have BBQ for people to eat, we have a root beer garden with root beer floats on the way and then we have Manhatchet from Manhattan for axe throwing,” said Courtney Wohletz.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO