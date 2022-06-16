ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Why Texas is the right fit for No. 1 recruit Arch Manning

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, Arch Manning concludes his three-week tour of official visits with a trip to Austin, Texas, where the Longhorns are sure to show him how he can be bigger than Big Tex...

Texas football climbs three spots in 2023 recruiting class rankings

Texas appears to be gaining some momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. After two big weekends of official visits, the Longhorns landed two prospects in the 2023 cycle. Three-star tight end Spencer Shannon committed on June 13, and three-star tight end Will Randle announced his commitment to Texas on Sunday.
KXAN

Texas football greats host camps in Austin

Former Texas Longhorns football greats Colt McCoy, B.J. Johnson and Kwame Cavil held football camps over the weekend in Austin for young athletes. McCoy, who went 45-8 as a starting quarterback for Texas, has the Colt McCoy Performance Camp at Westlake High School June 17 and 18. The two-time All-American is entering his second year as a backup quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals.
AUSTIN, TX
houmatimes.com

Body of missing Raceland athlete found in Idaho

LSU Eunice shared this evening that the body of Raceland native Everette Jackson has been found. It is with great sadness that we have learned that the body of Everette Jackson has been found. We will share funeral arrangements after he returns home and they are made available.
RACELAND, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans school gave students $50 a week. Then researchers watched how they spent it.

Once a week for a year, $50 was deposited into Jalen Hyde's banking account. Hyde, currently studying engineering at Tuskegee University in Alabama, would typically put it into a savings account for a rainy day. But occasionally he used it to buy food or go bowling with friends. When he got to college, some he had saved went toward laundry. He used the last of it on a college textbook that cost $107.52.
do512.com

The BEST Places to Eat Tex-Mex in Austin

When it comes to eating here in Austin, Texas... You’ll quickly find that if you’re not chomping on quality BBQ, you’re probably indulging with a classic Tex-Mex dish. Austin’s taco-based culinary culture is booming with a plethora of Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, and we’re here to help you find the must-try options out there.
AUSTIN, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Kim Holden Leaving Fox 8: Who Is the Veteran WVUE Anchor?

It’s the end of an era at WVUE! Kim Holden, New Orleans’ favorite news anchor, is saying farewell to the news studio. Kim Holden announced she is leaving Fox 8 after three decades of delivering ground-breaking coverage. Her longtime followers and viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know if this is retirement for the veteran journalist, where she is going next, and if she will stay in New Orleans. We reveal what the anchor said about leaving Fox 8 and more in this Kim Holden wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
golfcourseindustry.com

Texas resort begins construction of four new holes

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announced a redesign to its Wolfdancer Golf Club championship course. The renovation, expected to be completed in fall 2022, will transform the layout of the course with four new holes that flow across rolling tree-lined terrain and undulating hills.
BASTROP, TX
kolomkobir.com

I hid from the Texas Tower sniper. His successors have found us all.

When I saw the photograph Posted on Twitter by Daniel Defense, maker of the weapon that turned a Texas elementary school into a killing field a little over a week ago, I felt a jolt of recognition. The photo was of a small boy sitting cross-legged on the floor and holding a similar high-powered rifle. The caption was a biblical verse: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” This advertising image recalled instantly for me the haunting photo of another child, barely out of diapers, holding a pair of his daddy’s rifles. This boy was Charles Joseph Whitman, age 2.
