That bond between a father and a son. Ryan Zimmerman spoke about it yesterday at his jersey retirement day of what his father Keith meant to him. Beyond DNA, fathers and their children can find a deeper sense of a relationship on Father’s Day. For Zim, it was a Sweet-16 years ago when he electrified the D.C. baseball fans on this day, and showed that baseball was back when he shocked the mighty Yankees with a walk-off home run to win the game.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO