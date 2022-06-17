ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

“Don’t Press Me”

By Jayson Greene
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On “Don’t Press Me,” Dry Cleaning’s first new song in a year and the introductory single to Stumpwork, their just-announced follow-up to New Long Leg, frontwoman Florence Shaw is almost singing. Granted, it’s only...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Rina Sawayama Shares New “This Hell” Video: Watch

Rina Sawayama has shared a music video for her Hold the Girl single “This Hell.” Sawayama gets hitched at a hoedown wedding and celebrates her nuptials with a slew of pals in cowboy hats in the glitzy clip. Watch it all go down in the Ali Kurr–directed visual below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Drake Releases New Album Honestly, Nevermind: Listen

Drake has released his follow-up to last year’s Certified Lover Boy. It’s called Honestly, Nevermind. The new LP includes 14 songs, and was executive produced by Drake, longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s manager Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre, and 2022 Grammy winner Black Coffee. 21 Savage is the album’s sole credited featured artist, appearing on the closing “Jimmy Cooks.” The album is dedicated to the late Virgil Abloh, and, on Apple Music, it is categorized under the dance genre. Listen to Drake’s new album Honestly, Nevermind below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The New Four Seasons - Vivaldi Recomposed

Nearly two hundred years after the death of Antonio Vivaldi in 1741, he was a name known only to scholars of Bach and the Baroque, a ghost who haunted Western music from a small cemetery outside the city walls of Vienna. But the Italian composer’s resurrection in the years before World War II was dramatic. In the 1930s, Vivaldi’s greatest cheerleader, Ezra Pound, helped usher him into the canon through a series of performances in Rapallo, on the Italian Riviera. By the 1950s, students all over the globe were beginning to learn the Venetian’s compositions, but four violin concerti, rightly or wrongly, stand above the rest.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ugly Season

As Perfume Genius, Mike Hadreas straddles the line between storyteller and composer. His music suggests narrative threads—an abusive grandfather, a sick body, a hateful world—that he dissolves into impressionistic lyrics and orchestral soundscapes. Hadreas’ restless style keeps him at the vanguard of pop where a twinkle of piano might sound as queer as an intimate disclosure. Shapeshifting becomes its own act of defiance, a shirking of the simplified labels of the straight world.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitchfork

Listen to Lerado and Osyris Israel’s “=Right”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Maryland producer Osyris Israel cooks up beats full of peaks and valleys. One of my favorites is “Awakee,” a drum n’ bass single which gets increasingly tripped out as it goes on. The beatmaker’s warped and trancey instrumentals are solid canvases for rappers who stretch their vocals to extreme lengths. This has included Nolanberollin, javi, and a constantly evolving musical relationship with St. Paul, Minnesota’s Lerado. On “=Right,” Osyris’ mellow yet mesmerizing loop forms the perfect backdrop for Lerado’s deadened delivery. Lately Lerado has rapped over tons of distortion and noise, but Osyris’ beat allows him to open up, giving you the ability to parse his words if you choose to. But the song is more about immediate sensations than lyrics, and it really feels like experiencing a two and a half minute blackout.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul”

As promised, Beyoncé has released the new song “Break My Soul.” The track features a synth line reminiscent of Robin S.’ classic house hit “Show Me Love” and a vocal sample of Big Freedia’s “Explode,” from the 2014 LP Just Be Free: “Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest.” Listen to “Break My Soul” below. Read Pitchfork’s track review of “Break My Soul.”
TENNIS
Pitchfork

Beyoncé’s New Album Renaissance Out Next Month

Beyoncé is back. A new album, Renaissance, is out July 29, a product listing on her website confirms. The record is seemingly subtitled “act i.” Tweets from streaming services alluded to the album after Beyoncé’s social media bios were updated with the title and date. In keeping with her trademark mysterious release strategies, no further information has been revealed, though an unverifiable tweet from the tireless fan account Beyoncé Legion suggests Renaissance is a 16-song album. Pitchfork has emailed Beyoncé’s publicist for comment.
TENNIS
Pitchfork

Beabadoobee Shares New Song “10:36”: Listen

Beabadoobee has released the new song “10:36.” It’s the third single from the artist’s sophomore album Beatopia, following “Talk” and “Lovesong.” Take a listen below. “‘10:36’ was written after Fake It Flowers and just before Our Extended Play, and I had envisioned...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Bonnaroo 2022 Hulu Livestream Schedule & Details Announced

The 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival kicks off today (June 16) in Manchester, Tennessee. Headlining tonight is Gryffin, followed by J. Cole tomorrow night, Tool on Saturday night, and Stevie Nicks on the closing Sunday night, June 19. Additional performers at this year’s festival include 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Disclosure, Sons of Kemet, Indigo De Souza, Chvrches, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Tierra Whack, Tinashe, and the Weather Station. Bonnaroo 2022 is also streaming live on Hulu. Tune in at Hulu, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern. Find the full streaming schedule below.
MANCHESTER, TN
Pitchfork

Diamanda Galás Announces New Album Broken Gargoyles

Diamanda Galás has announced her first new album in two years. It’s called Broken Gargoyles and it’s due out August 26 via Intravenal Sound Operations. The LP consists of two lengthy songs, “Mutilatus” and “Abiectio,” which she composed in 2020 during the beginning of the pandemic.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Up and Away

With galloping guitars, off-kilter electronics, and quirky, imagistic lyrics, Stella Chronopoulou cemented her place as one of the most popular young artists in her native Greece. Since debuting in 2015, Chronopoulou, who records as Σtella, has paired her melismatic contralto with dream-pop synths to tell quotidian yet alluring stories that only needed small details like beer, wine, and a strong come-on to paint a complete picture. For the most part, she rooted her sound in 21st-century pop, but throughout her catalog, you could occasionally identify a dash of traditional European music, as on 2017’s “Works for You,” with its flourishes of mandolin and synth-flute.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Coachella Announces 2023 Festival Dates

Coachella has announced its return for another year, taking over the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for its usual two weekends in April. It happens April 15-17 and 21-23, 2023. After two years of pandemic-related cancelations, the festival’s 2022 edition presented Harry Styles, Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd,...
COACHELLA, CA
Pitchfork

“Break My Soul”

The phrase “dancefloor liberation” has been overused to the point of becoming a trope, but its meaning is rooted in the queer Black and brown clubs in the 1970s and ’80s, spaces that were politicized by their very existence. As the New Jersey house trio Aly-Us put it in 1992, “Why don’t you follow me to a place where we can be free.” Thirty years later, that track—“Follow Me”—retains its status as a New York summer block party classic, its piano chords and plaintive vocals evoking camaraderie and spiritual exaltation.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Revelators

M.C. Taylor doesn’t shy away from the big questions. As the bandleader of the soul-tinged Americana group Hiss Golden Messenger, he’s spent the past decade ruminating on existential mysteries with increasingly open-ended, inconclusive results. As he put it on 2021’s Quietly Blowing It, “When it all feels strange, do the words have no meaning?” Revelators Sound System, his new instrumental project with producer/bassist Cameron Ralston, searches for clarity where language falls short.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Fresh Pepper

Nobody has ever sung more smoothly and suavely about chopping onions than André Ethier, the de facto frontman of Canadian supergroup Fresh Pepper. This is among the first things you hear on Fresh Pepper’s gastronomically themed debut: Ethier’s musings about onions (there are, apparently, new ways of chopping them), delivered in a croon so sensual and deep you might wonder if “chopping onions” is some sort of innuendo. “Sous chef/Dry your eyes,” the singer mutters over gentle waves of quiet storm keys. Two decades ago, as vocalist for the scuzzy rock band the Deadly Snakes, Ethier sang in a nasally warble often compared to Bob Dylan. But his voice has deepened to an astonishing degree, now sounding somewhere between Barry White and Tindersticks’ Stuart Staples.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tirzah Releases New Colourgrade Remix Album: Listen

Tirzah has shared a remix album of her most recent LP Colourgrade. The new one, Highgrade, includes reworks from Arca, Actress, Lafawndah, Loraine James, Wu-Lu, and more. Tirzah has issued the digital edition of Highgrade today, and will follow it up with a 2xLP release on September 23 via Domino. You can stream Highgrade in full below.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Farm to Table

Bartees Strange’s 2020 album Live Forever was an exuberant declaration of freedom, and few rock debuts of recent years have filled me with such a desire to stand up and cheer. Strange spat rap verses, belted emo choruses, and stomped his distortion box with a conviction bordering on frenzy: Look at everything I can do, the album nearly screamed. Wading into the border separating rock and rap has long been a quick way to get tangled in barbed wire, but Strange leaped effortlessly over policed barriers that ensnared countless artists before him. “Genres/Keep us in our boxes/Keep us from our commas,” he rapped on “Mossblerd,” probably the clearest manifesto on an album full of them.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Grace Ives’ Hot Mess Anthems

Grace Ives once smoked so much weed that she vomited for several days and ended up at the ER. “The paramedics are like, ‘you have to stop,’” she recalls. “And I’m like, ‘no, no, no, absolutely not.’” The 27-year-old singer-songwriter is in the kitchen of her Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn apartment, regaling me with tales of substance-induced idiocy as she assembles a lavish Mediterranean lunch for us. I’m paying attention, I really am. But hanging on the wall just a few feet away from Ives’ head is a ginormous silver spoon—a hundred times larger than your average vehicle for soup—and I can’t help but wonder what age a child would have to be to match its size (Four years old? Seven?).
BROOKLYN, NY
Pitchfork

Gunna Shares New “Banking on Me” Video: Watch

Gunna has shared a music video for his Valentine’s Day single “Banking on Me.” The rapper directed the romantic clip, which you can watch below. Yesterday (June 14), on his 29th birthday, Gunna issued his first statement about his current incarceration on racketeering charges. Gunna was arrested in May and listed among 28 defendants (one of whom is Young Thug) in a RICO indictment of the label YSL (aka Young Slime Life, Young Stoner Life, and Young Slatt Life). The 56-count indictment defines YSL as a “criminal street gang” with ties to the Bloods.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy