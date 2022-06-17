“Don’t Press Me”

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Maryland producer Osyris Israel cooks up beats full of peaks and valleys. One of my favorites is “Awakee,” a drum n’ bass single which gets increasingly tripped out as it goes on. The beatmaker’s warped and trancey instrumentals are solid canvases for rappers who stretch their vocals to extreme lengths. This has included Nolanberollin, javi, and a constantly evolving musical relationship with St. Paul, Minnesota’s Lerado. On “=Right,” Osyris’ mellow yet mesmerizing loop forms the perfect backdrop for Lerado’s deadened delivery. Lately Lerado has rapped over tons of distortion and noise, but Osyris’ beat allows him to open up, giving you the ability to parse his words if you choose to. But the song is more about immediate sensations than lyrics, and it really feels like experiencing a two and a half minute blackout.

