QC Checklist: Juneteenth Weekend Fun

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – I’ve got a list of Juneteenth activities lined up for you to participate in and celebrate the African American culture.

Starting this weekend in Belmont, a Juneteenth festival will take place at Stowe Park. Come ready to learn the true meaning behind the holiday with, food, crafts, art, and a finale concert. The event starts Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m.

Next up, in Huntersville, a Juneteenth Jubilee will feature authentic African food, dance and design traditions. The whole family can look forward to face painting, arts and crafts, and music free of charge. The event will start Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the David B Waymer Recreation Center.

You can close out the weekend at Romare Bearden park for the Third Annual Juneteenth Youth Experience. Over 40 vendors aging from 5-25 will be out on display to shed a light on young business owners. The fun will last from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

