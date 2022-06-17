ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

QC Checklist: Juneteenth Weekend Fun

By Lexus Wilson
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pOUw_0gE7DHCH00

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – I’ve got a list of Juneteenth activities lined up for you to participate in and celebrate the African American culture.

Starting this weekend in Belmont, a Juneteenth festival will take place at Stowe Park. Come ready to learn the true meaning behind the holiday with, food, crafts, art, and a finale concert. The event starts Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m.

Next up, in Huntersville, a Juneteenth Jubilee will feature authentic African food, dance and design traditions. The whole family can look forward to face painting, arts and crafts, and music free of charge. The event will start Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the David B Waymer Recreation Center.

You can close out the weekend at Romare Bearden park for the Third Annual Juneteenth Youth Experience. Over 40 vendors aging from 5-25 will be out on display to shed a light on young business owners. The fun will last from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntersville, NC
Sports
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Huntersville, NC
Society
City
Belmont, NC
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
Belmont, NC
Sports
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Huntersville, NC
Huntersville, NC
Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Belmont, OH
Huntersville, NC
Government
Fox 46 Charlotte

Krispy Kreme introduces Original Glazed soft serve ice cream in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Krispy Kreme is celebrating the first day of summer by introducing Original Glazed Soft Serve, an ice cream “as original and irresistible” as its doughnuts. The “one-of-a-kind” ice cream will made with ingredients from its Original Glazed Doughnut recipe, the company said. “Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 19

Findlay Market celebrates Juneteenth by lifting up Black chefs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Findlay Market held a two-day Juneteenth tasting event this weekend showcasing Black-owned businesses in the Tri-State. All the proceeds from ticket sales went to the businesses that participated. “Findlay has been very supportive of us since the very beginning,” said Danielle DeLaine, who owns Herban Vegans. “We...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romare Bearden
WDTN

Trotwood holds Juneteenth celebration event

"Help us celebrate this momentous occasion in American History as Southern Ohio’s only predominantly black city. A wide array of locally owned businesses, vendors and food trucks will be in attendance, creating a wonderful atmosphere that will be fun as well as educational for the entire family," the event release states.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#American Culture#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Qc Checklist#Juneteenth Weekend Fun#African American#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
wccbcharlotte.com

Juneteenth Closures for Monday, June 20th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Mecklenburg County, NC – Mecklenburg County offices and services will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, for the Juneteenth holiday. Department of Social Services (DSS) The Department of Social Services hotlines operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive reports of suspected abuse or neglect. To report abuse of seniors or the disabled, call 704-336-CARE (2273). To report abuse, neglect, or human trafficking of children, call 980-31-HELPS (43577).
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Significance of Juneteenth in Ohio

OHIO — While many across the country are celebrating Juneteenth, the holiday has special significance in Ohio when it comes to the freedom of slaves. Christopher Miller, Senior Director of Media Engagement and Education at the Cincinnati Museum Center, explained. “Yellow Springs and many enclaves of different areas throughout...
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Four new restaurants coming to Riverbend Village in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Riverbend Village is expanding its tenant mix with new restaurant offerings as part of that project’s second phase. Outback Steakhouse, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant and Nana Morrison’s Soul Food have signed deals at that 130-acre mixed-use development, says Wells Herndon with Simpson Commercial Real Estate.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy