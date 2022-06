From the FOX Soul Juneteenth Honors to the Something In The Water festival, here’s what you can view on DSP’s June 19. Juneteenth – or Freedom Day – is date the commemorates when the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. It was first observed in Galveston, Texas, where on June 19, 1865, the last slaves were informed of their freedom over two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

