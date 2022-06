HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beatrice Chieko Muranaka of Oahu celebrated her 108th birthday surrounded by her daughter, grandkids, and great-grandchildren. “And I never dreamed that at 46 years old, I would still have my grandma here with me,” said her granddaughter, Erin Furuya. “And we’ve definitely been blessed with the gift of time with my grandma for sure.”

