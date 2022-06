Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. A one-day camp for rising 1st-3rd graders will take place today. While there, children will be able to explore Normandy during this year’s World War II Day Camp. Children can experience the history and culture of northern France at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Daily activities, snacks and a T-shirt are included if you registered. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO