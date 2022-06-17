ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Disney Teen Day in Oxford

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpcQb_0gE7CRoW00
Calhoun Journal

June 17, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 12pm the Oxford Alabama Public Library will host a Disney Teen Day. Teens are invited to join the library in the Community Room for fun Disney themed crafts, trivia, and a movie. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Comments / 1

Calhoun Journal

Princess Dance Camp to be Held in Oxford

Oxford, AL – June 20th thru June 23rd will be the Princess Dance Camp hosted by Alabama Christian Dance Theatre Studio. This camp will start daily at 12:30pm in Oxford. Meet Rapunzel, Snow White , Elsa, and Tiana as they instruct ballet and jazz classes for the week along with choreography! Campers enjoy arts and crafts snack and tons of magical dance adventures!
OXFORD, AL
