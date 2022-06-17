ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Cumberland, Grundy, Van Buren, Warren, White by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Anderson, Campbell, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Anderson; Campbell; Grainger; Hamblen; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; Roane; Union AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TOMORROW NIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Knoxville area...in effect until midnight EDT tomorrow night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Macon, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Cannon; Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Hickman; Macon; Maury; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Sumner; Trousdale; Williamson; Wilson AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area...in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
CANNON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Hamilton; Marion; Sequatchie AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TOMORROW NIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Chattanooga area...in effect until midnight EDT tomorrow night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Catoosa, Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Catoosa; Dade; Walker AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TOMORROW NIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Chattanooga area...in effect until midnight EDT tomorrow night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA

