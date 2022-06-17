ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Ask 10: What's being built near Home Depot in Grants Pass?

By KTVL Staff
KTVL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANTS PASS — News 10 viewer Julie asked, "Can you please tell me what’s being built on Mill St and F Street in Grants Pass. It’s adjacent to Home Depot." News 10 reached out to the Josephine County office and spoke with County Assessor Connie...

ktvl.com

kqennewsradio.com

DESIGN PLAN STUDY UNDERWAY FOR DIAMOND LAKE BOULEVARD

Work on a design plan study to guide future growth and improvements on Diamond Lake Boulevard/Oregon 138 East is underway, after the City of Roseburg recently kicked off a project with the state and a consultant. A release said the project’s goal is to create a plan for the development...
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Man slams Medford for "red light trap"

Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.20.22

Aviva Health CEO KC Bolton with an update on the grand opening Wednesday night for their new building on the non-profit campus near Costco. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 6 20 22.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KTVL

Two Eagle Point residents providing free snack for kids every Wednesday

Eagle Point, Or. — As of June 15 children of all ages across the city of Eagle Point will be able to receive a free snack between the hours of 12 noon to 1 PM. Located across the street from Hillside Elementary in the Eagle Point Bible Church parking lot, Georgette Cook and Stacy Davis-Broker, will be handing out free snack packs every Wednesday throughout the entirety of summer break.
EAGLE POINT, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

BioSkin Puts Skin in the Game in Downtown Medford

The BioSkin retail store is the store for all you athletic injury needs and supplies. It’s located at 135 W. Main St. Medford. Call 541-203-9231. They are open from 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and Saturday 11-2; Closed on Sunday. Whether you are a long-distance runner...
MEDFORD, OR
mybasin.com

MULTIPLE IN-CUSTODY APPARENT OVERDOSES IN JAIL, LOCAL AGENCIES RESPOND QUICKLY

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two Jackson County Jail Adults-In-Custody (AIC) are in a local hospital today after an apparent overdose. At 11:25 this morning, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Corrections deputy was nearby when an AIC began suffering from an apparent medical emergency. The deputy responded with Jail medical to begin treatment and a second AIC also began exhibiting signs of an apparent overdose.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NEW BUILDING PLANNED FOR ANDERSON MARKET, FUEL STATION BEING ADDED

A new building is planned for Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg. A site plan review application filed with the City of Roseburg said buildings totaling just over 6,100 square feet will eventually be demolished with new structures of nearly 3,400 square feet being constructed. Tom Rogers of...
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Horton Plaza In Medford: Senior Living Done Right

Horton Plaza in Medford, OR is a combined independent and residential care apartment complex. They offer high-quality services, social activities, high quality dining, and specialized care. You can even create your own customized apartment! Horton has the warmth and hospitality of a home, and creates high standards of retirement living.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Medford comes together for third annual Juneteenth celebration

Medford, Ore. — Having a diverse and multicultural community can sometimes bring discourse and disconnection. The Black Alliance & Social Empowerment Organization put together a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday to help bring their community together. “Trying to make the community a place that feels like home, so that’s coming...
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Busts Douglas Co., June 20

DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Porchfest 2022 returns to Grants Pass

Porchfest took place for the first time in two years in Grants Pass due to the pandemic. This family-friendly music festival fills the streets of Lawnridge Avenue and Washington Blvd.
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Beware of new local phone scam in Jackson County

Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriffs Office recently received reports of scam calls to local residents requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. The latest calls have a new twist and may or may not come from the number (458) 265-8938. The...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
worldnationnews.com

12 thousand marijuana plants in Oregon, 3 thousand pound pot seized

On Thursday, more than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were confiscated from a marijuana grow site in southern Oregon, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team issued a search warrant with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at a rural property in...
EAGLE POINT, OR
KXL

Authorities Seize Over 12-Thousand Marijuana Plants And 3,000 Pounds Of Processed Pot In Southern Oregon

EAGLE POINT, Ore. (AP) – Law enforcement officials say more than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were seized from a marijuana grow site in southern Oregon. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was served at a rural property in Eagle Point on Thursday morning. Officials say the property contained the cannabis plants and 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana. Seven workers at the site were detained, interviewed, and released. Sheriff’s officials say the grow site had been under investigation for a month and there was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing. The sheriff’s office says a primary suspect has been identified.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KTVL

Koa Bully Rescue and Sanctuary at risk of closing its doors

Central Point, Ore — The pandemic forced many businesses to shut down and now a local nonprofit dedicated to saving bully breed dogs is at risk of closing its doors. Koa Bully Rescue and Sanctuary (KOA) in Central Point opened in June of 2019, just months before COVID-19 changed the world.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

Two inmates overdose inside Jackson County jail

MEDFORD — Two people lodged at the Jackson County jail were taken to the hospital Monday, June 20, after apparent overdoses. At 11:25 am, corrections officers began treating a person in custody for overdose symptoms when a second person began exhibiting similar symptoms. The Medford Police Department, Medford Fire,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

