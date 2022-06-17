ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Pet of the Day for June 17, 2022

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Peanut and Shadow from the SPCA of Wake County. Shadow is 10 and Peanut is...

www.wral.com

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL

Raleigh advances plan to ban dangerous wild animals as pets

Raleigh advances plan to ban dangerous wild animals as pets. Almost a year after a venomous zebra cobra escaped in a North Raleigh neighborhood, making national headlines, city council met on Tuesday to discuss a ban on dangerous and wild animals inside city limits. Reporter: Matt Talhelm. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
Lifestyle
Wake County, NC
Pets & Animals
WRAL News

Life as a mom of three

Raleigh, N.C. — I am often asked what it’s like as a mom of 3, especially since they are all still quite young. We had a particularly interesting morning last week that I think perfectly depicts a day in the life. It may also show you why my parenting motto is “laugh so you don’t cry”.
RALEIGH, NC
Pizza Marketplace

Romeo's Pizza to open in Cary, North Carolina

Romeo's Pizza opens this week in Cary, North Carolina. The brand has additional North Carolina franchises set to open throughout the summer and fall, according to a press release. "We choose North Carolina specifically as our main target state for expansion and are really looking forward to growing in the...
CARY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut
kiss951.com

Raleigh Is Home To North Carolina’s Best Date Night Restaurant

Do you have a go-to restaurant for date night? Or perhaps you like to try a new place each time? It can be hard to know where to go. The perpetual “I don’t know what do you want to do” followed by “no not that”. One of my favorite things is to write down the places we want to try, put them in a jar, and draw one out when trying to make plans. Keeps it interesting and lets you try all the places you’ve been wanting to. But what is the best date night restaurant in North Carolina?
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Repellent company thrives following pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. — Philip Freeman’s company, Murphy's Naturals, basically started with the premise of “happy wife, happy life.”. “My wife, Pam, is a mosquito magnet. Mosquitoes come at her like crazy," Freeman said. "She will get 10 bites to my one. We didn’t want to use chemical based products. So what we did, I started looking for natural products on the market that would work. I really struggled to find anything.”
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
jocoreport.com

Clayton FD Mourning The Loss Of Lucy The Fire Dog

CLAYTON – This morning, the Clayton Fire Department had to say goodbye to one of our own. Lucy the Fire Dog joined our family in 2007, when Chief Barbee and his wife, Donna, saw her in the Walmart parking lot while buying supplies for a Fire Department cookout. Originally...
Raleigh News & Observer

Restaurant inspections: These Raleigh restaurants have the best inspection scores

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses. This week, 70 restaurants scored an 90 and above. As per the current restaurant and sanitization conditions, 12 restaurants...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Apex 1-year-old finishes a year of chemotherapy

Apex, N.C. — Emmy was born at UNC Rex just over one year ago. Before going home with her parents and big brother, the family was given startling news. "We had a very straightforward, uneventful pregnancy," said Alyssa Hiller, who described Emmy's birth as "very exciting up until it wasn't." Ten minutes after giving birth, Alyssa and her husband Dan learned something was wrong.
APEX, NC
WRAL News

New Dunkin' opens in Cary on June 22 with free coffee giveaway

The new Dunkin' restaurant in Cary, NC opens on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 with modern innovations and a free coffee giveaway!. The store is located at 920 High House Road in Cary and features the brand’s next generation design with a "modern atmosphere and innovative technologies," according to a statement from the company.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Freshpet recalls dog food for potential Salmonella contamination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Freshpet is recalling one lot of dog food because of potential Salmonella contamination. The recall is for Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag) that has a sell by date of October 29, 2022, according to the FDA. There is a...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy