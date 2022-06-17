Pet of the Day for June 17, 2022

Raleigh advances plan to ban dangerous wild animals as pets. Almost a year after a venomous zebra cobra escaped in a North Raleigh neighborhood, making national headlines, city council met on Tuesday to discuss a ban on dangerous and wild animals inside city limits. Reporter: Matt Talhelm. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Animal Center is offering “Name Your Price” cat adoption process for the rest of the month of June. During the summer, the Wake County Animal Center sees an influx of animals needing to find their forever homes. “We need our...
Raleigh, N.C. — I am often asked what it’s like as a mom of 3, especially since they are all still quite young. We had a particularly interesting morning last week that I think perfectly depicts a day in the life. It may also show you why my parenting motto is “laugh so you don’t cry”.
Romeo's Pizza opens this week in Cary, North Carolina. The brand has additional North Carolina franchises set to open throughout the summer and fall, according to a press release. "We choose North Carolina specifically as our main target state for expansion and are really looking forward to growing in the...
A medical student brought a cake. Residents brought a bouquet of flowers. The physical therapy team and the bride’s nurses helped her into a wedding dress. Food Services made sure there were enough cupcakes to go around.
Do you have a go-to restaurant for date night? Or perhaps you like to try a new place each time? It can be hard to know where to go. The perpetual “I don’t know what do you want to do” followed by “no not that”. One of my favorite things is to write down the places we want to try, put them in a jar, and draw one out when trying to make plans. Keeps it interesting and lets you try all the places you’ve been wanting to. But what is the best date night restaurant in North Carolina?
RALEIGH, N.C. — Philip Freeman’s company, Murphy's Naturals, basically started with the premise of “happy wife, happy life.”. “My wife, Pam, is a mosquito magnet. Mosquitoes come at her like crazy," Freeman said. "She will get 10 bites to my one. We didn’t want to use chemical based products. So what we did, I started looking for natural products on the market that would work. I really struggled to find anything.”
CLAYTON – This morning, the Clayton Fire Department had to say goodbye to one of our own. Lucy the Fire Dog joined our family in 2007, when Chief Barbee and his wife, Donna, saw her in the Walmart parking lot while buying supplies for a Fire Department cookout. Originally...
Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses. This week, 70 restaurants scored an 90 and above. As per the current restaurant and sanitization conditions, 12 restaurants...
Apex, N.C. — Emmy was born at UNC Rex just over one year ago. Before going home with her parents and big brother, the family was given startling news. "We had a very straightforward, uneventful pregnancy," said Alyssa Hiller, who described Emmy's birth as "very exciting up until it wasn't." Ten minutes after giving birth, Alyssa and her husband Dan learned something was wrong.
The new Dunkin' restaurant in Cary, NC opens on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 with modern innovations and a free coffee giveaway!. The store is located at 920 High House Road in Cary and features the brand’s next generation design with a "modern atmosphere and innovative technologies," according to a statement from the company.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Freshpet is recalling one lot of dog food because of potential Salmonella contamination. The recall is for Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag) that has a sell by date of October 29, 2022, according to the FDA. There is a...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. – Treasure hunters from all over the country are flocking to North Carolina June 17 and 18 for the 10th annual 301 Endless Yard Sale. The 301 Endless Yard Sale is running Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s...
Comments / 1