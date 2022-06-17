ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Photo Essay: Maintaining Continuity With The Past. Groundbreaking For The North Amherst Library Expansion And Renovation

By Art Keene
amherstindy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn enthusiastic group of more than 60 people gathered behind the North Amherst Library on Wednesday (6/15) to break ground for the long anticipated expansion and renovation of the building. The North Amherst Library is one of the oldest buildings in town, completed in 1893 in what was the remote northern...

www.amherstindy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Chicopee weighs purchase of former MassMutual conference center on Memorial Drive for school offices

CHICOPEE — The School Department is considering purchasing the former MassMutual Learning and Conference Center on Memorial Drive for use as its new administration building. The School Committee moved administrators out of the Helen O’Connell Building on 180 Broadway into a leased building at 134 Dulong Circle in August, after determining the repurposed 1894 school was unsafe.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

West Springfield eyes approving retail marijuana

A plan to legalize retail cannabis establishments, recommended by the Planning Board, will be the subject of a public hearing Tuesday before the Town Council. “I am looking forward to the mayor’s presentation. It will be interesting to see what he has,” council president Edward Sullivan said. Mayor...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hot Oven Cookies expanding to new location in Westfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s exciting news for cookie lovers of Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies. The dessert favorite is opening its third location on East Main Street in Westfield as their business continues to grow. “We sell out every single day. We got people coming in two hours...
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Williamsburg, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Northampton, MA
Entertainment
City
Amherst, MA
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Government
Amherst, MA
Government
Amherst, MA
Entertainment
City
North Amherst, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022. After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with the coming of spring and the seeming attrition of the pandemic, we’ve seen the return of a full and diverse slate of local happenings in and around Amherst and our weekly dispatch is starting to be overwhelmed by stories about upcoming events. Moving forward, we intend to run a handful of stories/annoucements each week featuring a handful of upcoming events that might be of special interest or offer unique opportunities. We will list other events here, in the What’s Happening in Amherst? column which you’ll be able to find at the end of the “events section”. In this weekly column we’d like to offer a comprehensive weekly calendar of things to do around the Valley but we just don’t have the wherewithal to pull that off. So our events listing will be eclectic. But readers can count on finding an interesting list of things to do with an emphasis on the progressive.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Green River Festival readies for 35th year

Like many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Green River Festival had to pause, shift gears and do a reset. Luckily for local music fans, the one thing that hasn’t changed is the quality of the festival lineup. Acts such as Lake Street Dive, Father John Misty, Guster, and Asleep at the Wheel are just the tip of a talented iceberg ready to glide through Greenfield from Friday through Sunday, June 24-26, at the Franklin County Fairgrounds at 89 Wisdom Way.
GREENFIELD, MA
NECN

‘He Showed Up Out of the Blue': Former Paving Customers Wish They Spotted Red Flag

Dave Mack said he was a little caught off guard when Bill Pusateri showed up out of the blue in April at his home in Framingham, Massachusetts. The owner of Priority 1 Paving had installed Mack’s driveway several years earlier. Over time, some cracks and other signs of weathering had taken shape in the asphalt and Mack figured the paver was just being proactive with former customers.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Holland
WSBS

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
thereminder.com

Voters reject four citizen petitions at Brimfield ATM

BRIMFIELD – A record attendance of nearly 250 residents gathered at the Brimfield Winery for Annual Town Meeting on June 13. Michael Miller, town moderator, explained that five of the articles would be voted on a “secret ballot,” meaning residents would rip their ballot in half and place either the “yes” or “no” half into a ballot box. Articles 2, 3, 4, 5 and 24 required a secret ballot vote.
BRIMFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Library#Private Library#Urban Construction#Roswell Putnam Lrb#Town Meeting#Kuhn Riddle Architects
westernmassnews.com

Former Pride gas station owner weighs in on proposed gas tax holiday

Crews responded to a house fire on Dickinson Street Monday night. Central High School hosts Citywide Black Excellence Basketball Tournament. The event also included a visit from Daniel Lee Bellomy, also known as “Freaky Zeke” from that Starz hit show Power. Baystate doctor hopes for decrease in hospitalized...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
WSBS

MA Residents Should Avoid Feeding This Food to Their Dogs ASAP

It seems like every week there's another food recall popping up and many of the food products in question were sold in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, I had three containers of the Jif Peanut Butter that were on the recall list. I purchased those Jif products in Pittsfield. By the way, if you have a container of Jif peanut butter that is on the recall list and you haven't attempted to get your refund yet, the process is pretty easy and you can get more refund information by going here.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

2022 East Longmeadow Rotary Club Summer Concert Series!

(Mass Appeal) – Music is back in East Longmeadow. Going on for 36 years, the East Longmeadow Rotary Foundation is holding their annual Summer Concert Series. Here with me for all the details is Kevin Cook, the East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Chairperson. For the entire Summer Concert Series schedule,...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
WUPE

Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy