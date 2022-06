LCM (50-meter format) The lineups for the finals of the mixed medley relay have been released, with many notable changes from prelims. The United States, on a rare occasion, is leading off with two males and finishing with two females. Although this is widely regarded as the tradtional order for a mixed medley relay lineup, this is the first time since 2015 that the U.S. has put it into play in the finals of the relay. Notably, Hunter Armstrong is swimming back in finals while Ryan Murphy was on the prelims squad, even though Murphy finished ahead of Armstrong in the individual 100 back. They opted not to use Regan Smith, most likely because she had the 50 back and 200 fly semifinals in the same session tonight.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 6 HOURS AGO