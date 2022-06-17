ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Roseburg City Council proclaims June LGBTQ+ Pride Month

By News Staff
KTVL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. - The City of Roseburg announced that the City Council issued a proclamation declaring June Pride Month in the city. The proclamation was made at the council's June...

ktvl.com

kezi.com

Eugene renter protection hearing to be held

EUGENE, Ore. -- A public hearing about renter protections in Eugene is planned for tomorrow, June 20, at 5:30 p.m., where the public can comment on a draft ordinance during the meeting. The ordinance would establish a host of protections for renters in Eugene. Those protections would include support services...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Springfield will not move forward with proposed Main Street changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The City of Springfield will not move forward with the existing Draft Main Street Facility Plan that proposed raised medians and nine roundabouts to improve Main Street safety. The City Council adopted a resolution to develop an alternative plan for improving Main Street safety at its meeting...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KDRV

Porchfest 2022 returns to Grants Pass

Porchfest took place for the first time in two years in Grants Pass due to the pandemic. This family-friendly music festival fills the streets of Lawnridge Avenue and Washington Blvd.
GRANTS PASS, OR
klcc.org

Eugene updates renter protections in a very tight market

Eugene is considering ways to support renters. The City Council will hold a public meeting Tuesday to get feedback on proposed renter protections. Even before the pandemic, the city council was looking at how to provide additional protections for renters. As rents keep rising, the issue has become more critical. The council is considering a $10 cap on rental application fees.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Coos Co. Airport District, June 20

This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold a Budget Hearing for the 2022/23 fiscal year budget, followed by a Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, June 23, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. These meetings will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport’s main hangar office located at 1321 W Airport Way, North Bend. The meetings may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
COOS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Two Eagle Point residents providing free snack for kids every Wednesday

Eagle Point, Or. — As of June 15 children of all ages across the city of Eagle Point will be able to receive a free snack between the hours of 12 noon to 1 PM. Located across the street from Hillside Elementary in the Eagle Point Bible Church parking lot, Georgette Cook and Stacy Davis-Broker, will be handing out free snack packs every Wednesday throughout the entirety of summer break.
EAGLE POINT, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Busts Douglas Co., June 20

DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: What's being built near Home Depot in Grants Pass?

GRANTS PASS — News 10 viewer Julie asked, "Can you please tell me what’s being built on Mill St and F Street in Grants Pass. It’s adjacent to Home Depot." News 10 reached out to the Josephine County office and spoke with County Assessor Connie Roach. Roach...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police continue drug cleanup operations

EUGENE, Ore. -- Officers from various units in the Eugene Police Department executed a drug bust last Thursday, June 16 that uncovered heroin, meth, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The EPD said that on June 16 officers from their Street Crimes Unit, SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit and drone...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, June 20

According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 16, 12:19 a.m., No. 8th St. & Fir Ave., “result of traffic stop,” 40-year old Eric Perez arrested on CCSO warrant charging FTA on Driving While Suspended or Revoked, “Perez cited in lieu of custody.”. Warrant. According...
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

With phone scams on the rise, Eugene police advise vigilance

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is reminding people to be wary of scam phone calls after receiving numerous reports from citizens who, reportedly, have been taken advantage of for thousands of dollars. According to police, this most recent round of phony calls has scam callers posing as police, often...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Winston, OR

Winston is a little city in Oregon's Douglas County that makes up for its lack of size with history and leisure options. Its characteristic climate provides excellent conditions for exploring everything it has to offer. You may also consider the small size a plus because it allows you to have...
WINSTON, OR
KXL

Authorities Seize Over 12-Thousand Marijuana Plants And 3,000 Pounds Of Processed Pot In Southern Oregon

EAGLE POINT, Ore. (AP) – Law enforcement officials say more than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were seized from a marijuana grow site in southern Oregon. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was served at a rural property in Eagle Point on Thursday morning. Officials say the property contained the cannabis plants and 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana. Seven workers at the site were detained, interviewed, and released. Sheriff’s officials say the grow site had been under investigation for a month and there was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing. The sheriff’s office says a primary suspect has been identified.
EAGLE POINT, OR
worldnationnews.com

12 thousand marijuana plants in Oregon, 3 thousand pound pot seized

On Thursday, more than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were confiscated from a marijuana grow site in southern Oregon, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team issued a search warrant with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at a rural property in...
EAGLE POINT, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after unprovoked attack on ex-girlfriend and bystander

CRESWELL, Ore. -- A man attacked his ex-girlfriend and another man apparently on impulse yesterday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The LCSO said that yesterday, June 20, at about 10 a.m., deputies reponded to a call about an assault in an apartment block on south Second Street in Creswell. According to deputies, Dakota Ray Stone, 25, of Springfield, had arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend's job and attacked a man with metal knuckles, causing injuries to his face. Deputies say the man and Stone did not know each other.
CRESWELL, OR

