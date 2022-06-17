ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Ken Block Reveals His Pikes Peak Porsche Racer

By Steven Symes
 4 days ago
He calls this thing the Hoonipigasus…

Ken Block is head to Colorado to take on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The mountain course is notorious not only for its 156 turns as it climbs a steep slope, but also the final altitude. The air up there gets so thin, cars need to have all kinds of crazy aero and other modifications to handle the conditions. That’s why Block’s newest creation, Hoonipigasus, and other Pikes Peak race cars look so insane.

That name, Hoonipigasus, comes from mixing the name “Hoonigan” with “pig” and “pegasus.” The “pig” part is a reference to the Porsche Pink Pig, a term used to refer to the 917/20 thanks to its pink livery with butcher-style cuts graphics. Since it’s the only Porsche with an animal name, it occupies a special place in Porschephiles’ hearts, which apparently includes Block. As for the “pegasus” part of the name, Mobil1 is a sponsor of the car.

In some ways, this car is more like the spiritual successor of the Porsche 959. After all, it’s a 911 with all-wheel drive, lightweight carbon-fiber body panels, plus it’s pushing 1,400-horsepower. Sure, it’s wilder than the 959 ever was when it comes to looks, but without that huge wing, massive front splitter, and other crazy changes Block would be hard-pressed to keep it going in the right direction when the air thins out.

To achieve 1,500-hp, Block’s team located the Porsche racing 4.0-liter flat-six engine midship, adding twin turbos and methanol injection. As you would expect, it sounds appropriately wicked. Testing it out in the video, Block drives the Hoonipigasus around a track in Pueblo, Colorado. Since the elevation there is between 4,000 and 5,000 feet, it helps both the driver and team see how it performs in conditions which are closer to what they’ll face soon enough. Check out the video and see this thing in action.

