Pittsburgh, PA

Volunteers cleaning up vacant lots in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood in honor of Juneteenth

By Lori Houy, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — To honor Juneteenth, which is a federal holiday on Monday, volunteers are cleaning up and beautifying vacant lots, like this one here in the Hill District.

Volunteers from Duquesne Light Company’s BRIDGE BERG partnered with the nonprofit Grounded Strategies and rolled up their sleeves Friday morning for a day of service to revitalize vacant land in an underserved community to celebrate Juneteenth.

This is the second year for this project. These volunteers were in Homewood in 2021.

After today, people who live in the neighborhood will continue to maintain the lots.

“Basically right now we’re really focusing on sustainable land care. So instead of having to mow we’re trying to turn it into clover and less grass so there’s less maintenance,” said Ashley Seiler, project manager of Resident Services from Grounded Strategies.

“We want to make sure that we are serving, giving back to diverse communities. We service these areas. These are our service territories so we want to make sure these places don’t go unnoticed,” said Brittney Worthy, co-chair of the African American Business Employee Resource Group at Duquesne Light Company.

