Tesla is a brand that's all about big, bold, eye-popping numbers. Do you want the fastest sedan in the world? Try the Model S Plaid's 0-60 mph time of 1.99 seconds. How about a range of over 400 miles, still one of the few EVs to have this ability? The regular Model S will be happy to oblige. And, if we're talking sales figures, the brand continues to sell thousands of EVs each month. These are all positives, but there are a set of numbers that Tesla fans won't like, and neither will your financial advisor. Yes, nearly every Tesla has received yet another substantial price hike, and you could be paying up to $6,000 more for a certain model if you order now compared to a day or two ago.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO