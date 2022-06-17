ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle Fire Closed All Lanes Of Traffic Along I-81 At PA/MD Border: PennDOT

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
A firetruck rushing to a vehicle fire along Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania near the Maryland border. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

A vehicle fire closed all lanes of traffic along a portion of Interstate 81 at the Pennsylvania and Maryland border shortly before noon on Friday, June 17, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The fire broke out in a vehicle heading northbound on I-81 somewhere between Exit 1: PA 163 – Mason Dixon Road and Exit 3: US 11 – Molly Pitcher Highway, according to PennDOT.

Rubbernecking caused some additional slowing in the southbound lanes, PennDOT states in a tweet.

No injuries have been reported at the time of publication.

The roadway appears to have reopened just before 1 p.m., according to PennDOT.

