Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider got what he deserved: He was the top vote-getter for the 2022 Calder Trophy. The annual award recognizes the NHL's top rookie. It's the first time it has gone to a Wings player since Roger Crozier in 1965. Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association voted at the conclusion of the regular season. Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting were the other finalists. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO