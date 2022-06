I may be travelling miles in the opposite direction from my house, but I feel like I'm on my way home. It’s only 8am and I’ve already smiled more than usually I do in a week. For you see, every person who steps aboard the train in cosplay gets the knowing grin from me. I know where you’re going! It’s the same place I’m going! You can feel the electric ripples of excitement throughout the carriage. The closer we get to Custom House station, the more dressed-up people pile aboard. By the time we are one stop away, I’m nestled snugly between the ’60s-era Batman and Lina from DOTA 2, sat opposite an adorable Mario and Luigi.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO