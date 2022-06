A Seattle-based brand called Cycling Frog has ranked Nebraska near the bottom of the pack when it comes to the best states for summer socializing. In its media release, Cycling Frog is described as an “exciting new player in the THC & CBD space” and said its picks for top social states have common ground in that they have a good share of colleges and state parks, and legal cannabis to some degree.

