Baseball is as American as apple pie and has been considered the national pastime ever since the sport was first introduced in the late 1800s. Fast forward to the present day and baseball in Malone as efforts have been underway to renovate Veteran’s Field near the Malone-Dufort airport to accommodate a team from the Empire Professional Baseball League. We think it is a great cause, as having a team play regularly at the field would reap many positive rewards.

