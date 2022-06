A climber injured in a fall after triggering a small avalanche on Oregon’s South Sister had to be airlifted off the peak the next morning, officials say. The 23-year-old man from Ithaca, N.Y., called 911 at 6:54 p.m. local time Saturday, June 18, to report the avalanche sent him tumbling down the north face of the 10,358-foot mountain, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sunday news release.

